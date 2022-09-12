Cruise Austin's iconic Circuit of the Americas track during bike nights this fall

It’s the Circuit of the Americas, not the Circuit of gas-powered vehicles. Starting on Tuesday, September 13, bicycles are taking over. Tuesdays at 6 pm, anyone who owns a bike can take the activity to the max on the 3.41-mile track. After pedaling their hearts out or enjoying a leisurely coast, riders are invited for drinks and food truck snacks.

Bike Night is already a tradition at COTA, where bikers have had years of fun on two wheels without worrying about any traffic. The series paused this summer and is back for cooler nights, bike gods willing.

Bikers can take a break at any time and can spend it peering off of the Observation Deck, if they consider hanging out on a 25-story platform relaxing ($10 online, 12 on-site, $5 for kids).

Not that anyone needs a theme to get on a bike, but each ride is a new experience with something new to celebrate. The themes are a little opaque, but no one is going to kick you off your bike if they don’t like your Lorax costume. Curated playlists will fit each night’s theme. (Although another theme day is listed on September 6, a COTA representative confirms the series restarts on September 13.)

September 13 is Oh the Places You’ll Go Night

September 20 is Rock of Ages Night

September 27 is Disco Night

Two shirts will be on sale on the last night: the 2022 season shirt and a Disco Night theme shirt, both $20 with proceeds benefiting Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Although it’s famous for Formula One racing, the Circuit of the Americas hosts all kinds of events, including karting and camping. This is not the only opportunity to get on the COTA track, but the most regular and accessible. RideSmart, an outside organization, lets riders bring their motorcycles on the track, and a special fundraising event in 2020 allowed drivers in their personal vehicles.

More information about Bike Night and links to purchase tickets ($10 for adults, $5 for kids) at thecircuit.com. Helmets are not required, but strongly recommended.

