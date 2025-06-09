Austin PBS Day
City Council endorses public broadcasting by creating Austin PBS Day
For the people of Austin, June 9 is now Austin PBSDay. District 4 council member José “Chito” Vela made the proclamation on behalf of Mayor Kirk Watson at the Austin Media Center, the recently renovated home base for the station.
According to a press release following the event, the proclamation recognized "the station’s six decade-long commitment to public service, education and cultural programming."
The Austin PBS board of directors, community advisory members, and other community leaders also joined the celebration and made remarks on how the station enhances early childhood education as well as learning opportunities throughout life. Local venues Antone’s Nightclub and the Paramount & State Theatres also celebrated by adding supportive messages to their marquees.
“Austin PBS is honored to receive this meaningful proclamation and deeply grateful to Council Member Vela, Mayor Kirk Watson and the entire Austin City Council for recognizing and supporting our role in the Central Texas community,” said Austin PBS president and CEO Luis Patiño, as quoted in the release.
“Today’s presentation and celebration reaffirms the strong connection we share with the people of Central Texas," Patiño continued. "As we face new challenges, we remain committed to delivering trusted programming and services that educate, inform and reflect the diverse voices of our region. Today is a celebration of that shared commitment.”
The main new challenge PBS is facing comes from President Donald Trump's desk. On May 1, the president signed an executive order to cease federal funding to NPR (National Public Radio) and PBS (Public Broadcasting Service). The order accuses both news organizations of bias and states that government funding in contemporary news media is "outdated and unnecessary."
"Which viewpoints NPR and PBS promote does not matter," the order states. "What does matter is that neither entity presents a fair, accurate, or unbiased portrayal of current events to taxpaying citizens."
The Austin PBS Day press release ties the proclamation to the “Protect My Public Media” campaign, which points out that the $1.1 billion in funding at risk was already approved. The campaign is gathering personal stories from viewers about how PBS has affected them, and helping people contact their representatives via phone and email.
"Most Americans stand with public media. In fact, a recent Pew Research Center poll found they’re nearly twice as likely to support continued federal funding as oppose it," says the campaign website. "Now it’s our job to speak up and make sure Congress gets the message: clawing back support from local stations would leave communities less safe, children less prepared for school, and all of us less connected. We won’t let that happen."
According to the PBS Foundation, 15 percent of the public television system is federally funded, amounting to about $1.60 per person, per year. Austin PBS offers additional, localized information about how federal funding affects it.
In Austin, PBS has been active for more than 60 years and has produced national documentaries, children’s educational programs, and regional journalism to more than 509,000 viewers per week. Its best known show is also the longest-running music television series ever: Austin City Limits.
Some of its other current titles include:
- Overheard With Evan Smith, interviews with a former Texas Tribune Editor-in-Chief
- Central Texas Gardener, tips for home gardening
- Texas Monthly Presents: The Story, a series offering deep dives into Texas' affairs
- Austin InSight, for weekly news and features
“Public media is one of our greatest tools for education, civic engagement and cultural preservation,” said Council Member Vela. “By proclaiming today Austin PBSDay, we are affirming our city’s commitment to protecting and preserving trusted, inclusive programming that enriches the lives of Austinites.”