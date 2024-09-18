Jump Back In
Barton Springs Pool reopening after repairs, with more work coming
Swimmers, rejoice! Barton Springs Pool will reopen this week after closing because of a safety hazard from a busted pipe.
The city of Austin said the pool will reopen Thursday, September 19 at 5 am, and staff will continue to monitor the repairs to ensure everyone's safety. Meanwhile, Deep Eddy Pool will return to its usual hours now that Barton Springs is ready to open.
What's next for Barton Springs?
With the repairs to the skimmer pipe complete, the next step is for crews to focus on clean-up efforts to restore the pool for the public.
Those efforts will include repainting safety signs, conducting tree and pool maintenance, and installing sod on the south side of the Barton Springs Pool lawn. Some sections of the lawn will remain closed to the public for several weeks to give the new turf time to grow.
The pool will also undergo its regular weekly cleaning on Wednesday this week instead of Thursday when it's usually closed.
