Afterschool Access
Travis County Commissioners Court expands childcare funding by $17M
The Travis County Commissioners Court voted to allow more than $17 million to be invested in an expansion of childcare access that will ultimately help an estimated 5,200 families.
Working parents will be getting relief as this major investment will allow for a space for their kids to hang tight when they get out of school.
"Having access to care when kids aren't in school is critical for working parents too. It allows them to fully participate in the workforce and financially support their families," Andy Brown, Travis County Commissioners Court Judge, said in a press conference Tuesday.
The money will be for contracts with about 180 childcare providers ranging from early childcare centers, after-school and summer programs.
This is being done through the voter-approved initiative, "Raising Travis County." In November of 2024, voters approved Proposition A to allow for a tax hike to bring in a revenue stream of $75 million annually and have some of the money be invested in childcare access.
"I'm so proud this community made this commitment to invest in our youngest children and their futures, but a strong start is not enough for children to thrive into adulthood," said Judge Brown. "They need opportunities to continue exploring their talents, learning new skills, exercising, developing friendships, and just having fun after school and over school breaks."
And students over at Barron Elementary will be enjoying all these benefits. Grayson Martorell greets them most evenings as the program director for Pflugerville ISD.
"There's so many kids that have a need to have a safe place to go after school," Martorell said. "It gives parents that peace of mind if they can't pick up their child on time or having to leave their child at home alone."
A total of $730,000 of the approved funding will provide out-of-school care for 150 students Barron Elementary alone beginning this summer through the next.
Martorell said she would like to use the money for better outreach to families that could stand to benefit from childcare.
"Our social workers have been a great help on getting us information on kids to reach out to," Martorell said.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.