Flood Response News
Hill Country flood fund announces $5M in initial grants, more to come
When the floods in Central Texas started over July 4 weekend, it didn't take long for the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to put an important call out for aid. In fact, it was that Friday that it created the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which quickly became the default recipient of donations from locals and businesses. On July 11, the foundation made its first major announcement regarding how funds will be distributed.
During a press conference, the foundation announced it has received more than $30 million so far. Top donors included H-E-B, which contributed $2 million in addition to sending its disaster relief convoy, and James Avery Artisan Jewelry, which is based in Kerrville and donated about $500,000.
“The heartbreak we’ve experienced as a community is profound, but so is the response,” said Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country CEO Austin Dickson. “In a matter of days, thousands of donors from across Texas and beyond have stepped up to say: we are with you. This is a moment of collective grief, but also of extraordinary love.”
The foundation is dividing its response into five phases which include an initial phase of financial assistance and an end phase of longterm recovery, with more detailed logistics in between. The first phase starts with $5 million in emergency grants to nonprofits. Those nonprofits will then further distribute funds as they see fit. Priorities are divided into four categories of $1.25 million each: support of individuals and families, local businesses, first responders, and crisis response.
There are 22 allocations on the full list, with some entities receiving grants in multiple categories. The full list includes the Salvation Army Kerrville Kroc Center, Mercy Chefs, World Central Kitchen, five volunteer fire departments, LiftFund, the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, Schreiner University, Kerrville Pets Alive!, Freeman Fritts (Vet Clinic and Shelter), Arcadia Live Theater, Ingram ISD, and five churches and Christian outreach organization Light on the Hill.
The fund is still open to donations, and the foundation plans to form a Community Advisory Committee that would seek the advice of local nonprofit leaders, residents, and other "stakeholders" regarding long-term recovery and equity.
“We know this is just the beginning,” Dickson said. “We’re grateful to say we’ve raised over $30 million in just one week — but the needs are tremendous, and continued support will be critical in the months ahead. Recovery will take months, if not years, but we are committed to walking every step of this journey with the communities we serve. We will listen, we will learn, and we will continue to act with compassion, urgency and accountability.”