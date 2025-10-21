Play Green
Austin's Little Walnut Creek Greenway marks opening of new playground
The Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt, a relatively new community space, is celebrating the completion of an even newer refresh with trail improvements, structures to climb and play on, and more. The ribbon cutting will take place at 6201 Springdale Rd. on Saturday, November 1, at 9 am. It will also include a community clean-up coinciding with It's My Park Day.
This greenbelt spans 206 acres of natural area in District 1, near the intersection of 51st Street and US-183 — a bit outside of what locals typically think of as East Austin. Walnut Creek and its surrounding green spaces have been under development for decades; it and Little Walnut Creek have different origins that join together right across the highway from the newer greenbelt. More Austinites are familiar with the older Walnut Creek Metro Park farther north.
In 2017, the Little Walnut Creek District Park was redesignated as a greenbelt, and a vision plan for the then-undeveloped area was proposed in 2018. One of the first implementations starting in 2019 was to add a trailhead, and since then, the area has been under various levels of polishing up.
The most recent round of improvements were to "trails, fitness equipment, a climbing boulder, a dog off-leash area and a community-inspired play area," according to a press release from Austin Parks and Recreation.
A uniquely shaped climbing wall at the greenbelt.Photo courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation
Construction on the playground began in 2024 and was completed in September of 2025. It has been open to the public for about a month, but the ribbon cutting makes it official.
Things aren't done changing at Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt. At the ribbon cutting, attendees will learn about Phase 2 of trail construction, which will begin this season.