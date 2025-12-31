hottest headlines of 2025
Here are the 10 biggest stories that had Austin talking in 2025
Editor’s note: As 2025 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year. We've covered restaurants and bars, city life, real estate, entertainment, and travel; we've even picked our favorite meals and the best and worst movies of the year. Now it's time to set our sights on Austin as a whole. This year, high-performing Austin schools and companies were hailed among the best in the country. We also noticed fervent interest in Austin's local music scene, its controversial highways, and suburban neighbors.
Here are the top 10 headlines that captured Austin's attention in 2025.
1. Willie Nelson pays tribute to a legendary roadie in upcoming documentary. The film follows the career of Benjamin H. Dorcy, III, aka Lovey.
2. Central Texas city may steal Austin’s title of Live Music Capital. In the more than 30 years since Austin embraced the title of Live Music Capital of the World, Lockhart – the Barbecue Capital of Texas – could steal the reputation from the city.
3. 4 Austin companies named best places to work by U.S. News. U.S. News & World Report named three publicly traded companies in Austin and one Round Rock company to the list.
4. Texas' first Waldorf Astoria resort to debut in popular Hill Country town. The 106-acre property will be located less than a mile from downtown Fredericksburg, and is expected to open in 2027.
The Waldorf Astoria Hill Country will be constructed in Fredericksburg. Rendering courtesy of IMI Worldwide Properties
5. Austin steakhouse named among best in the world by secret reviewers. Established Austin restaurant Jeffrey's joined 18 other steakhouses in the U.S. that made the cut.
6. 6 Austin billionaires join Musk and Dell on Forbes 400 list. America's wealthiest billionaires are $1.2 trillion richer in 2025, bringing their collective worth to a staggering $6.6 trillion.
7. Congested Austin highway dubbed a 'freeway without a future'. Austin's infamous I-35 has been included in every "Freeways without Futures" report over the last several years, as far back as 2019.
I-35 in Austin is one of nine freeways where the infrastructure is "nearing the end of its functional life." Photo courtesy of Getty Images
8. Booming Austin neighbor among top 20 suburbs for Americans on the move. This charming city is popular for its safety and its small-town feel for retirees, buts it's also thriving with fun music festivals, restaurant openings, and more.
9. Austin high school ranks among America's best in 2025, per U.S. News. This prestigious school clocked in as the fourth best high school in Texas, and No. 36 best in the country.
10. These are Austin's 4 safest suburbs in 2025, new report says. Cedar Park, Georgetown, Round Rock, and Taylor unlocked coveted spots in SmartAsset's ranking of the safest suburbs in America for 2025.