Unsung music hero stars in Austin's top entertainment stories of 2025
Editor's note: As 2025 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year. In the Texas Capital, that includes legendary music documentaries, buzzy festivals, and much more. Here are the top 10 Austin entertainment headlines from 2025.
1. Willie Nelson pays tribute to a legendary roadie in upcoming documentary. Behind great touring musicians are teams of roadies, and Willie Nelson is helping draw attention to one of the men who first made it possible.
2. Central Texas city may steal Austin’s title of Live Music Capital. In the more than 30 years since Austin embraced the title of Live Music Capital of the World, several factors have chipped away at the city’s status as a hub for live music. Now, the Austin Creative Alliance chairman questions whether Lockhart, the Barbecue Capital of Texas, could steal the reputation from Austin.
3. Austin fades into background on new list of America's coolest cities. A study ranking the coolest cities in America revealed that Austin didn't even scrape into the top 10.
4. Immersive fantasy world takes over Austin farm for unique dinner. In April, an immersive theater project took over a local farm with myth, live music, and a farm-to-table feast together under the Austin sky.
5. Tiger Woods' mini-golf chain takes over North Austin sports venue. A North Austin sports and entertainment complex handed over the reins to golf legend Tiger Woods' mini-golf enterprise in September.
6. Paramount reportedly cancels CMT Music Awards in Austin due to merger. Country music fans in Austin lost an opportunity to see some of the top musicians of 2025, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.
7. New Butthole Surfers documentary embraces utter Austin weirdness. The documentary, which premiered at SXSW 2025, follows the band through archival footage, well-curated cameos, and stories told by its dozen-plus members.
Butthole Surfers are a chaotic band and surprisingly lucid documentary subjects. Photo by Pat Blashil
8. Austin event company launches a new alternative ticketing platform. In May, a local event production company did the seemingly impossible and launched a new ticketing platform as a proposed alternative to larger (and often problematic) systems.
9. Here are 10 free events for SXSW 2025 — official or otherwise. As has long been the case with South by Southwest (SXSW), you don’t really need a badge or a wristband to get out and take part in it.
10. Austin artist Mama Duke goes viral after America’s Got Talent audition. In June, Austin’s own Mama Duke stepped into the national spotlight via an audition on America’s Got Talent, showcasing her skills and unapologetic authenticity.