Austin's parks lose $5.2 million in new city budget
Some Austin city departments are figuring out what to do next after having their budgets slashed.
On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved the amended budget for the next fiscal year. The city had to revise the budget after voters rejected Proposition Q, which would have generated $110 million each year.
One of the most significant impacts falls on the city's Parks and Recreation Department, which will operate with $5.2 million less than originally budgeted. City officials say the department will likely need to reduce staffing and cut back on resources that are typically used for routine park maintenance. That could mean fewer employees available to clean restrooms, mow grass, empty trash cans and repair damaged play structures — tasks already strained by longstanding understaffing.
Joy Casnovsky, chief mission officer for the nonprofit Austin Parks Foundation, said the cuts only deepen an existing gap. She noted that Austin’s parks system has been chronically underfunded for years, mirroring a trend seen in cities across the U.S.
“We’re still about 85 positions short of what we need if we want to service our parks in the way that people expect,” Casnovsky said. “That’s cleaning bathrooms, that’s mowing, that’s taking care of trash, that’s fixing playgrounds that maybe need repairs.”
Casnovsky said Austinites should expect to see the effects of the budget cuts not only in the quality of their neighborhood parks, but also in the pace of new park development. A 2026 parks bond could help fund major projects and expansions, she said, but bond dollars cannot be used for long-term operations or basic upkeep. That means maintenance — the area already hit hardest — is unlikely to recover without additional annual funding.
She pointed to Bond District Park as an example of a project caught in the funding gap.
