Hot Headlines
Austin airport targets new international nonstops and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Austin news of the week, from the potential for new nonstop flights to new life for a favorite South Austin space. Read on for our most popular stories, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. 12 new nonstop international flights may take off at Austin airport. At a recent meeting, members of the Austin Airport Advisory Commission reviewed a list of the 12 global destinations that Austin-Bergstrom is targeting for new nonstop flights.
2. Central Texas barbecue staple plunges into new bathhouse in San Antonio. New filings show Terry Black's parent company Black Family Hospitality is planning to open a bathhouse on the premises of a new San Antonio project.
3. Popular comedian moves Texas show to avoid Austin podcaster's fans. Cristela Alonzo moved her Midlife Mixtape tour stop at from April 11 to May 9, saying she didn’t want to expose her fans to an uncomfortable environment.
4. Report: Bartlett's to take over old Threadgill's in South Austin. The old Threadgill's in South Austin will see new life as the second location of longtime North Austin steakhouse Bartlett's.
Threadgill's was open in South Austin from 1996-2018. Threadgill's Facebook
5. Texas makes top 10 for most affordable date nights in the U.S. Finding love on a budget has never been easier in Texas, which was just ranked one of the top 10 states with the most affordable date costs in the country.