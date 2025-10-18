Hot Headlines
ACL Fest 2025 highlights lead this week's most popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week is all about festivals, with a recap of ACL Fest highlights and a roundup of parties and things to do during F1 weekend. Plus, an iconic Austin bar gets a new owner. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then head to this guide for more weekend fun.
1. Cage the Elephant, Fujii Kaze, and more Week 2 highlights at ACL Fest. We're looking back on our top 10 non-headliner performances from Weekend Two of ACL Fest 2025.
2. 12+ events, after parties, and pop-ups during Austin's F1 weekend. We've rounded up more than a dozen off-track events, specials, and afterparties happening around Austin leading up to the big Formula 1 race on Sunday, October 19.
3. Netflix reveals November release date for buzzy new Selena documentary. An award-winning documentary detailing the life and legacy of Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla has finally received a launch date for its Netflix debut.
4. Cheer Up Charlies, Austin's top LGBTQ+ venue, sold to national group. A nationwide holdings group dedicated to LGBTQ+ hospitality and entertainment has acquired the famous bar and music venue.
5. Ex-Valentina's owner returns to smoking meats at new Austin restaurant. A new barbecue joint in Austin will unify two important local restaurant figures in one concept.