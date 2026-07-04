Hot Headlines
Austin's 12 hottest spots for cool frozen cocktails and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes big happenings in the suburbs, from a public market's sudden closure to a new retail development nearing completion. Plus, we dive into the coolest drinks of the season. Read on for our most popular stories, including our guide to 4th of July fireworks and fun.
1. 12 places around Austin to dive into frozen cocktails this summer. Local bars and restaurants have frozen drinks at the ready as summer temps start to rise. This list focuses on local favorites and unique offerings.
2. Dripping Springs artisan market closes less than a year after opening. Oakwood Public Market, the food court and artisan goods space, closed its doors on Friday, July 3, after less than a year in business.
3. Austin rises to No. 11 in new ranking of America's best cities. Austin is on the rise in a new ranking of America's best cities, certifying the Capital City as a cornerstone of the country's growth and economic prosperity.
4. Austin restaurateur behind Uchi unveils major new Leander development. The Austin developer and restaurateur behind Uchi, Uchiko, and Loro is putting finishing touches on Leander Union, a 155,000-square-foot retail, office, and gathering space.
Leander Union aerial view. Photo courtesy of Topo Development Group
5. Where to see 4th of July fireworks and more around Austin for 2026. From fireworks over Lady Bird Lake to hometown parades and rooftop parties, there are plenty of ways to spend the 4th of July holiday in the Austin area.