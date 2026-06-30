Living in Leander
Austin restaurateur behind Uchi unveils major new Leander development
One of the developers behind Austin's most recognizable restaurant brands is now building outside the city limits. Daryl Kunik, the Austin developer and restaurateur behind Hai Hospitality's Uchi, Uchiko, and Loro, is nearing completion on Leander Union, a roughly 155,000-square-foot retail, office, and gathering space about 25 minutes north of downtown Austin.
Leander Union is the latest project from Topo Development Group, the commercial real estate firm Kunik founded after years opening restaurants in Austin. A grand opening is set for grand opening for September 23. Food trucks will join the festivities to give guests a preview of the food options to come.
Topo's portfolio also includes the East Austin developments Canopy and Springdale General, the former being known for artists spaces and the latter for more art, nonprofits, small retail, and other businesses. There is also a small food hall at Springdale General containing Caffe Medici, Urokoko, Small’s Pizza, and The Front Page Pub.
This comes just after Leander landed the No. 8 spot on U.S. News & World Report's 2026 list of best places to live in the country — its second consecutive year in the top 10 — and the No. 2 spot in Texas. According to a press release, Kunik aims to bring this burgeoning community something both "elevated and accessible."
Leander Union will include more than 65,000 square feet of retail and dining and roughly 50,000 square feet of office space, designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture (the same firm behind the original Uchi) and McFarland Architecture.
"Leander Union is really about how people experience space on a daily basis," said Hsu in the release. "We wanted to design an environment that feels approachable and comfortable, where the lines between indoor and outdoor, work and leisure, are intentionally softened. From the way the buildings relate to one another to how the landscape is experienced, the goal was to create a place that feels intuitive, connected, and enduring."
All 155,000-square-feet of Leander Union, off of Crystal Falls Parkway in Leander.Photo courtesy of Topo Development Group
Among the first tenants are luxury dermatologist office Westlake Dermatology and Northpoint Austin Church. It was the church's idea to be part of a commercial center: Northpoint is the original owner of the land, and it approached Topo to "explore the potential for combining commercial and community spaces," per a 2024 Real Deal article. The deal included a church building of about 40,000 square feet for Northpoint Austin.
As far as other tenants go, Topo says it has prioritized "experiential retail and food-and-beverage operators" for the remaining spots, according to the release.
Landscaping at Leander Union is already finished, the church is up, running, and had its first service on May 10, and the first of several move-in-ready spec suites are expected soon, according to the press release.
Leander Union is located at 10860 Crystal Falls Pkwy in Leander.