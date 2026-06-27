What's Cooler Than Being Cool?
12 places around Austin to dive into frozen cocktails this summer
Austin staved off its brutal summer heat admirably this year, but locals know the end is nigh. How about a consolation cocktail? Bars and restaurants around town already know the ropes and have tons of frozen drinks to help folks stay cool.
You can find a simple frozen margarita almost anywhere in Austin, so this list focuses on local favorites and unique offerings. Some of the drinks below are non-alcoholic, and many can be augmented with floaters. Our favorites come in flights, so readers might want to grab a few friends and become the hero of the group chat.
Central Machine Works
Central Machine Works’ frozen drink machines are working overtime to deliver five distinct cocktails for visitors. At this popular East Austin beer hall, guests can enjoy a classic frozen margarita or mangonada, go for something trendy like the frozen espresso martini, or try something unique like the pistachio carajillo or the Tiger’s Blood (strawberry, watermelon, hibiscus, coconut, lime). Each cocktail has an optional floater for an extra kick of booze and flavor.
Cosmic Pickle & Saltillo
Austin’s all-day coffee and cocktail scene is one of the best things we have going for us as a city. In that same spirit, let’s combine both into a summery treat: the frozen boozy coffee at Cosmic — either location. It combines tequila and mezcal with espresso, cocoa cream, and mole bitters for an interesting Mexican twist. Cosmic also has a frozen “beergarita” and a tequila mangonada; guests can try all three in a flight for $16.99.
De Nada Cantina
No frozen cocktail list is complete without mentioning De Nada’s award-winning frozen margs. The classic and “skinny” frozen margaritas both use tequila, while the spicy pineapple and “Beso de Sandia” (watermelon kiss) margaritas use mezcal. Guests can also inquire about the rotating seasonal flavor. As a note, the large margaritas are so strong that staff will cut you off after two, so choose your flavors wisely.
Épicerie
French bistro Épicerie is offering a frozen version of a New Orleans classic cocktail this summer. The frozen Pimm’s Cup combines Pimm’s No. 1 with a light and floral gin, ginger, lemon, and is garnished with a cucumber twist and mint sprig. The frozen Pimm’s Cup is $5 after 5 pm Mondays through Fridays.
High Road Deli & Bar
This casual sandwich spot in South Austin offers two frozen delicacies with vastly different flavor profiles. The frozen Irish coffee combines Paddy’s Irish Whiskey with Grind coffee liqueur and housemade cold brew, and the Big Red Marg contains the iconic red soda, Corazón Blanco tequila, Gran Gala orange liquor, and lime.
Lil’ Easy
In true New Orleans spirit, Cajun restaurant Lil’ Easy has a healthy menu of frozens, ranging from a NOLA Spritz with Peychaud’s, vodka, orange, lemon, and sparkling wine, to a painkiller with navy-strength rum, coconut, pineapple, orange, and nutmeg. There are five other regular frozens, which can all be served as an additional float of dark rum, overproof rum, mezcal, or absinthe. For those taking a break from the booze, there’s also a seasonal non-alcoholic option.
Leona Botanical Café & Bar
This very popular new collaboration between the owners of Veracruz All Natural and Dee Dee has one of the strongest new beverage programs in the city. One standout is the frozen vegan horchata, a sweet dessert drink made with coconut and no alcohol. This drink is almost like a piña colada…minus the pineapple, which is admittedly an important element. Guests can add a shot – be it espresso or something with more of a kick.
Loro
Loro’s frozen drinks dominance is well-known, but even hardcore fans might not have tried some of the new flavors. One is the Mango Spritzy Rice, a new take on the old mango sake flavor, this time with Aperol, sake, passionfruit, and sparkling wine. The other, the Dragonade, is a completely new drink made with Tito's Handmade Vodka and strawberry lemonade. A float can be added to any frozen drink, but they’re pretty strong as-is. A flight lets guests try three flavors for $14.25.
Meanwhile Brewing
Meanwhile Brewing’s frozen cocktails are available to order all year long, because Austin’s summer really doesn’t subside until November (if we’re lucky). Take your pick between the frosé with hibiscus, basil, and passion fruit, or the frozen mango sticky rice with saké, coconut milk, and rice. Even if you’re more interested in Meanwhile’s beer offerings, these underrated cocktails can fast-track revitalization while sippers seek refuge under a shady tree in the beer garden.
Nickel City
Yes, there is something flouncy about frozen cocktails, especially on this flavor-forward list. But for those who prefer a classic dive bar atmosphere, there’s Nickel City. Ignore the impulse to knock back a beer and try out the frozen irish coffee with Tullamore D.E.W., Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, and cream, or the Ice Queen with Milagro Blanco tequila, Cointreau, passionfruit, vanilla lime, and prosecco. A “tooter” of Amaro Montenegro sounds delicious enough to outweigh the embarrassment of asking for it out loud.
Roxie’s
The latest culinary endeavor from the Salt Lick Barbecue family offers four different frozen margarita flavors — lime, prickly pear, watermelon, and strawberry — and a frozen sparkling peach bellini. Roxie’s frozen cocktails are half price all day on Mondays and during happy hour Tuesdays through Fridays. Deal seekers can enjoy the frozen bellini for $5 every Tuesday.
Still Austin Whiskey Co.
Our social media feeds have been overtaken by Still Austin’s drink of the summer: the Cold Fashioned. It’s exactly as it sounds — a classic old fashioned blended with ice until it’s smooth and slushy. Sure, you can make this at home, but you could save yourself from having to wash the blender (shudder) with a trip to the distillery instead. Still Austin also has a frozen margarita on the menu, and both cocktails are half price during happy hour from 3-5 pm Tuesdays through Fridays.