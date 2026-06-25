Stars & Stripes
Where to see 4th of July fireworks and more around Austin for 2026
A long holiday weekend and America's 250th birthday are giving Central Texans even more reasons to celebrate this Fourth of July. From fireworks over Lady Bird Lake and Willie Nelson's annual picnic to hometown parades and rooftop parties, there are plenty of ways to spend the day around the Austin area.
Here's a look at some of the biggest events, from Austin's signature Star-Spangled Fest to neighborhood traditions and Hill Country celebrations. Unless otherwise noted, all events take place Saturday, July 4.
The main events
Star-Spangled Fest
Auditorium Shores & Long Center, 900 W. Riverside Dr.
Austin's signature Fourth of July celebration stretches from morning to night as the city marks America's 250th anniversary. The day begins with The Morning Spin from 10 am to 1 pm, featuring house music, craft coffee, cocktails, local vendors, and food trucks. The evening festival returns at 4:30 pm with kids' activities, food trucks, and performances by Austin soul-funk favorites Tomar & the FCs, country singer Shelby Stone, a Veteran Recognition Celebration, and the Austin Symphony Orchestra's annual patriotic concert before fireworks over Lady Bird Lake at 9:45 pm. The concert and fireworks will also be simulcast on KMFA 89.5. A number of parking garages are open around the park. General admission is free. VIP Lawn Access starts at $45, while reserved tables and private cabana experiences range up to $2,500. Tickets and VIP packages are available through the Star-Spangled Fest website.
Several downtown hotels and rooftops are offering elevated alternatives to the crowds below along Auditorium Shores.
- P6 at The Line Austin is hosting its "Creole Surf Riot" celebration with live music by Louisiana Surf Department, Creole-inspired food stations, and two complimentary drinks. Early bird tickets start at $75, with general admission at $90.
- The Loren at Lady Bird Lake is celebrating with a waterfront barbecue, curated beverages, and live music by Working Title. Reservations are available from 6-10 pm, with the band performing from 6-11 pm. Admission is $98 per person, plus a 17 percent gratuity. The hotel recommends making reservations in advance, as last year's Fourth of July celebration sold out.
- Otopia Rooftop at The Otis Hotel in West Campus is hosting a Fourth of July party from 7 -11 pm, featuring specialty cocktails with Still Austin Whiskey Co., a complimentary welcome cocktail, light bites for purchase, and giveaways. Tickets start at $23.18. The rooftop offers skyline views, though organizers note the downtown fireworks display is not visible from the venue.
Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic
Germania Insurance Amphitheater, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., Del Valle
Fresh off his 93rd birthday, Willie Nelson returns to Circuit of The Americas for the latest edition of his annual Fourth of July Picnic, a Texas tradition spanning more than five decades. This year's lineup features Willie Nelson & Family, bluegrass phenom Billy Strings, alternative rock legends Wilco, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Rodney Crowell, Margo Price, and Lily Meola. The evening concludes with fireworks. Gates open at 2:30 pm and music begins at 3:30 pm. Most tickets are priced around $100, with options ranging from reserved seating to pit tickets and VIP packages. Tickets, VIP packages, and the full event lineup are available on Willie Nelson's official website.
Hill Country Galleria Independence Day Festival
12700 Hill Country Blvd., Ste. T-100, Bee Cave
Families looking to avoid the downtown crowds can head west for one of the area's biggest free celebrations honoring America's 250th birthday. More than 40 artisan vendors, carnival rides, water games, and complimentary face painting fill the afternoon before an evening of live music. School of Rock opens the entertainment at 4 pm, followed by CAZAYOUX, Jeska Forsyth, Jo James, and Austin Latin rock veterans Vallejo. Then fireworks complete the event. Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The festival runs from 4-10 pm, with fireworks scheduled for about 9:40 pm. Admission and parking are free.
Red, White & Buda
Buda Amphitheater & City Park, 204 San Antonio St., Buda
Buda turns Independence Day into an all-day celebration, beginning with the community's annual Bike Parade at 9 am. Festivities resume at 4 pm with a DJ, bounce houses, a splash pad, food vendors, a vendor market, cornhole, sand volleyball, and rock climbing. Live music begins with Elle Townley at 6:30 pm, followed by Shinyribs, the Gulf Coast soul and swamp-funk band led by former Gourds frontman Kevin Russell, at 7:40 pm. The evening concludes with fireworks at about 9:15 pm. Admission is free.
Free neighborhood parades and hometown traditions
Northwest Austin Civic Association
Austin's largest neighborhood Independence Day parade happens in the North Austin Civic Association, at the 53rd annual Fourth of July Parade and Freedom Fest. The festivities begin with a community breakfast at 7:30 am, followed by the parade at 9 am. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson will serve as grand marshal as decorated bicycles, antique cars, marching bands, community groups, and the popular Ladies Lawn Chair Brigade wind through Northwest Hills before the Freedom Fest continues with family activities.
Members of the Northwest Austin Civic Association's Arm Chair Brigade gather with parade grand marshal Council Member Alison Alter before the neighborhood's annual Fourth of July parade in Northwest Austin.Alison Alter/Facebook
Cedar Park
Cedar Park's Sparktacular returns to Milburn Park with live music, carnival rides, inflatables, food trucks, and fireworks at 9:30 pm.
Georgetown
Georgetown's celebrations last all day with amusement rides and games, a kiddie parade, arts and crafts booths, food vendors, live music, and a fireworks show to round it all out.
Lakeway
Lakeway's Fourth of July Celebration begins with its annual parade at 8:30 am, followed by family activities before the city's evening fireworks display.
Leander
Leander is getting things started early with Liberty Fest on July 3. There will be live music and food, plus activities for kids and fireworks to end the day.
Pflugerville
Pflugerville's Pfireworks lights up Typhoon Texas with live music, food vendors, family activities, and one of the area's largest fireworks displays.
Round Rock
Just north of Austin, Round Rock's Frontier Days begins with the annual Sertoma Independence Day Parade at 8:30 am along Mays Street. Giant helium balloons, festive floats, marching bands, and community groups kick off a full day of carnival rides, pig races, live music, and festival food before the evening's fireworks show.
America250
Want to keep celebrating America's 250th birthday? The Fourth of July is only the beginning of the nation's yearlong semiquincentennial celebration.
Texas America250 exhibit
Lorenzo de Zavala State Archives and Library Building, 1201 Brazos St.
This exhibit next to the Texas Capitol spotlights the Lone Star State's outsized role in American history through historic photographs, maps, artifacts, sheet music, state records, and other treasures from the State Archives. From cowboys to astronauts, and from Beaumont to Big Bend, the exhibit explores how Texas helped shape the nation. The exhibit is on view throughout 2026.
Other things to see at the archives include:
- A rare 10-by-13-foot, 28-star American flag that flew after Texas joined the Union in 1846, visible July 3.
- The original 1876 Texas Constitution is on display through July 31.
- Texans can join the statewide Texas America250 Reading Challenge for the entire year of 2026.
For even more, the Texas America250 events calendar lists celebrations taking place across the state throughout the year.