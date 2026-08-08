Hot Headlines
These Austin hospitals declared best in Texas and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a prestigious ranking of the best hospitals and a look at the hottest ZIP codes to move to. Plus, a popular cinema gets a new name. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend via this guide.
1. 4 Austin hospitals named best in Texas by U.S. News & World Report. St. David's Medical Center and three more Austin hospitals have earned bragging rights in U.S. News & World Report's newly released rankings of the Best Hospitals for 2026-2027.
2. These 2 Austin suburbs have the hottest U.S. ZIP codes to move to. A new migration report has reaffirmed Texas as one of the hottest destinations for movers, and two Austin neighbors are attracting more movers than almost any other ZIP code in America.
3. Dallas shop brings Korean stuffed tofu to first Austin location. Neko Yubu, a Dallas-based Korean restaurant, has launched its soft opening phase and is on the way to showing Austin the wonders of yubu, or yubuchobap, like sushi that's stuffed into pockets of fried tofu skin.
Many bites from Neko Yubu. Neko Yubu/Instagram
4. Federal lawsuit challenges new Texas THC rules, citing 2018 Farm Bill. A new federal lawsuit is challenging Texas' ban on many hemp-derived THC products just days after the law officially took effect.
5. Alamo Drafthouse renames theater after Austin icon Matthew McConaughey. The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Mueller is soon to be named the Matthew McConaughey Cinema, in honor of the actor's longstanding representation of the Lone Star State.