5 Austin suburbs shine among America's best and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes local suburbs in the national spotlight and new Austin-based products hitting H-E-B shelves. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then head to this guide full of the best weekend events.
1. 5 Austin suburbs featured on 2025 list of best small cities in America. Five hot Austin suburbs are maximizing their popularity on WalletHub's new list of the best small cities in America.
2. 2 Austin companies win H-E-B's 'quest' for new snacks to sell. The folks at H-E-B have completed their annual Quest for Texas Best, and Austin companies Oca Foods and Tozi Super Foods have taken home the top prizes.
3. New eatery brings breakfast, lunch, and live music to Lady Bird Lake. Fat Rabbit Social House opened October 1, offering a new downtown brunch and lunch option with a side of live music and cocktails on the weekends.
The interior is equal parts nostalgic and modern. Photo courtesy of Fat Rabbit Social House
4. This is how much Austin household incomes have changed in a year. A new income study determined Austin's median income actually fell from 2023 to 2024.
5. Austin suburb residents push back against proposed data center. For the past few months, Taylor residents have been fighting to stop a data center from being built near their homes.