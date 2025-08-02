Hot Headlines
3 Austin spots star on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes local love from Guy Fieri and a Texas spirit maker that's taking sotol nationwide. Plus, a trio of Austin hotel restaurants rank among the best in the country. Catch up on our most popular Austin stories below, then head to our event planner for more weekend fun.
1. 3 Austin eateries appear on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. Guy Fieri has taken another lap around Austin, resulting in at least three new appearances for local restaurants on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. A July episode featured Industry Eastside, and two upcoming episodes will shine a light on Asian fusion cuisine.
2. Texas sotol maker Desert Door announces expansion to most of the U.S. Desert Door Texas Sotol, the Driftwood, Texas-based distillery and a leader in the sotol market, is taking on a new national distribution plan to reach 46 states and Washington, D.C. by the end of 2025.
Desert Door Texas Sotol is expanding. Photo courtesy of Desert Door Texas Sotol
3. Cats-only expo welcomes pets and adoptable friends in Austin. Pop Cats, a touring expo for cat-lovers, is sharpening its claws for its sixth year in Austin on August 16 and 17. There will be lots of cat-themed activities, including cat cosplaying, crafting cat toys, watching cat videos, and more.
4. OpenTable names 3 Austin hotel restaurants among best in the country. A joint study by OpenTable and Kayak has named three Austin standouts among the Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America. The new rankings prove that when it comes to travel, food is not just part of the journey; it can also be the destination.
5. Gruene Music & Wine Festival spills juicy details for 2025. The 39th annual Gruene Music & Wine Festival is kicking off the Hill Country event season October 9-12 with four days of tastings, live music, and artisan markets centered around the town’s charming historic district. Tickets went on sale August 1.