Hot Headlines
Austin's hottest neighborhoods of 2026 revealed and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week takes a look at the city's hottest 'hoods. Plus, a new restaurant for Burnet Road and big upgrades to The Arboretum. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your Halloween weekend right here.
1. New real estate report reveals Austin's hottest neighborhoods of 2026. A new real estate report from Redfin details which local neighborhoods are the hottest and have the most competition among homebuyers.
2. New app connects LGBTQ+ strangers in Austin for friendly dinners. Non-romantic matchmaking apps are growing in popularity in Austin, and a new one called Outclose connects LGBTQ+ users over dinner.
3. Intero chefs launch new Austin steakhouse in abandoned restaurant space. Emery will open November 5 in the former Gusto Italian Kitchen space on Burnet Road.
Outdoor dining areas are coming to The Arboretum. Rendering by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
4. New owner of Austin's Arboretum reveals plan to add retail, dining space. Real estate investment firm Asana Partners is adding retail and dining space to The Arboretum, the longtime shopping center in Northwest Austin.
5. Largest airport lounge in the U.S. opens at major Texas airport. After nearly three years of construction, the new Terminal B North Concourse serving United Airlines is open at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).