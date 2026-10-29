Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this Halloween weekend
The veil may be thinning, but our social agenda is packed thick with can’t-miss entertainment. Celebrate Halloween with your howling and furry friends at Codependent or catch screenings of feature and short films at various locations during the Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, October 29
Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference
More than 100 feature films and short film programs will receive the silver screen treatment at Hogg Memorial Auditorium, Bullock Museum IMAX, Texas Spirit Theatre, and other venues. The Austin Film Festival and Writers Conference will feature dozens of screenings, lectures, and panels featuring some of the most well-known movie and television writers in the industry. Notable highlights include opening night film The Debut starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti and written/directed by Jesse Eisenberg and a screening of Behemoth! starring Pedro Pascal. Festival programming continues through November 5. Get a full schedule of events and tickets on the festival website.
Cap City Comedy Club presents Craig Robinson
Comedian Craig Robinson performs a series of shows live at Capitol City Comedy Club. Robinson is a household name chiefly thanks to his Dunder-Mifflin employee character, Darryl, on Emmy-winning NBC mockumentary series, The Office. Currently, Robinson executive produces and stars in the Peacock show Killing It. He has also starred in films including Hot Tub Time Machine and Knocked Up. Shows are scheduled through November 1.
Bass Concert Hall presents Ali Wong
Actor and comedian Ali Wong brings fresh stand-up material to the stage at Bass Concert Hall. Wong has appeared in popular Netflix series Beef and on ABC hit show Abbott Elementary. Her most popular stand-up specials include Baby Cobra and Don Wong, both streaming on Netflix. Tickets are on sale now.
Friday, October 30
Haute Spot presents Pat Green in concert
Country music star Pat Green comes back to Austin for a live show at Haute Spot. Green is the voice behind his popular songs “Wave on Wave” and “Take Me Out to a Dancehall.” Fans can expect music from his full discography, including his most recent album, Miles and Miles of You, released in 2022. Get more details on Etix.
Saturday, October 31
Codependent presents Howl-O-Ween
Get into the spooky spirit and celebrate Halloween with your best canine friends at Codependent. Highlights include pet portraits, a live DJ, seasonal cocktails, and a dog costume contest to determine who is the best dressed four-legged guest. Admission is free. Booking a reservation is recommended.
Austin City Limits Live presents Madeon in concert
French producer and music artist Madeon performs live stateside. The artist, also known as Hugo Pierre Leclercq, will play songs from his new album, Victory. Since his breakout mashup “Pop Culture” at just 17 years old, Madeon has garnered a global fanbase and has racked up Billboard Dance/Electronic chart-topping hits including Good Faith and Adventure. Madeon will be joined by special guest Anamanaguchi. Find tickets on AXS.
Sunday, November 1
ACL Live presents Labyrinth: In Concert
Cult-favorite musical film Labyrinth comes to Austin City Limits Live. The acclaimed 1986 movie stars Jennifer Connelly as Saraha and David Bowie as the enigmatic Goblin King, and follows Sarah’s journey to rescue her infant brother from the king’s clutches through a fantastical maze. Viewers will enjoy a screening of the 1986 movie and its memorable score played by a live band. A limited number of tickets are available.