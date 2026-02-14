Hot Headlines
3 anticipated Austin restaurant openings top our most popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes new restaurants and a near-record year for air travel. Plus, feasts and fests to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then check out our guide to the best weekend events.
1. Persian, Spanish, and Japanese openings, plus more Austin food news. In this food news roundup, we highlight three highly anticipated restaurants, one of which just opened and two that are coming soon.
2. 100-year-old Georgetown theater assesses damage after knee-high flood. The winter storm that swept through Central Texas in January left more than icy roads in its wake; it also caused significant flooding inside a beloved cultural landmark.
3. Austin airport saw its 3rd-busiest year on record in 2025. As Austin grows, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has one big year after another, and 2025 was no different.
4. Texas-based Pizza Hut closing 250 restaurants as U.S. sales plummet. By mid-2026, Austin could have fewer Pizza Huts. Yum! Brands, the parent company of the almost 70-year-old chain, announced it plans to close an estimated 250 restaurants.
5. Austin rings in the Lunar New Year with festivals and feasts. The Lunar New Year officially begins February 17, ushering in traditions like family reunions, red envelopes for luck, and lion and dragon dances. Around Austin, the celebration stretches from a day to a full month, with gatherings, meals, and more around the city.