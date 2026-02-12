Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Make future plans official with this round up of local happenings that are worth falling for. Celebrate friendship at Gibson Street Bar’s Galentine’s Party or bring your boo to Old Gregg for a day of cutesy entertainment. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar. For more Valentine's Day ideas, check here.
Thursday, February 12
Ventana Ballet and Austin Camerata present Variations on a Love Theme
Local performing arts companies Ventana Ballet and Austin Camerata celebrate love in its many variations through dance at East Side Performing Arts (ESPA). This production portrays love stories shared through poetry, dance, and music. Audiences can expect a selection of musical works by Debussy, Piazzolla, Radiohead, and more. Get more details on Eventbrite.
Friday, February 13
Gibson Street Bar presents Galentine’s Party
Cheers to friendship at Gibson Street Bar’s annual Galentine’s Party. Guests can sip specialty cocktails and try the legendary Ladies Shot Ski. Cement new relationships or time-tested bonds with a piece of permanent jewelry from the exclusive Amanda Deer Jewelry pop-up that will be on site. Party admission is free.
Ballet Austin presents In Motion: An Evening with Stephen Mills
Ballet Austin’s artistic director Stephen Mills presents a production of three works with deeply personal significance. The evening features The Pink Confetti Dance, Four Mortal Men, and Liminal Glam, each shaped by Mills’ life experiences and perspectives on art and movement. Performances are scheduled through February 15 at the Long Center for the Performing Arts.
Saturday, February 14
Bass Concert Hall presents La La Land in Concert
The Academy Award-winning film La La Land is transformed into a concert experience at Bass Concert Hall. The show will feature the movie playing on a big screen and its iconic score performed by a full orchestra and jazz band. Audiences can expect live piano solos and a swoon-worthy production conducted by Justin Hurwitz. Tickets for both showtimes are available now.
Valentine’s at Old Gregg
Old Gregg Brewing Company hosts a day of Valentine’s festivities for couples, singles, and everyone in between. Highlights include a special beer release, an Austin Artisan Market, puppy adoptions with Love-A-Bull, food specials by Deft Pies and Yellow Bell Tacos, and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
The Original Austin Ghost Tours presents My Bloody Valentine
Celebrate the day of love with a frightening twist at the iconic Driskill hotel. Guests will embark on a ghost tour throughout the property that retells the stories of past inhabitants, love lost, and infamous interactions from long ago. Tickets are available now.
Sunday, February 15
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park presents Fantasia in concert with Anthony Hamilton
R&B superstar Fantasia makes a stop on her national tour at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for one night only. The singer rose to fame after her breakout season as a contestant on American Idol and is now a Grammy-winning artist and actor. She’s best known for her hits such as “When I See U” and “Truth Is.” Singer Anthony Hamilton joins Fantasia as a guest performer. Get more details on Ticketmaster.