Black women have a new creative hub in Austin. Torch Literary Arts, a nonprofit that supports Black women writers and amplifies their work, has opened the Torch Center at 6406 N. I-35 Frontage Rd., Suite 1807, part of The Linc shopping center.
The Torch Center serves several purposes, from selling books by diverse authors to offering space for visitors to practice their craft together.
First and foremost, the center allows Torch to continue hosting events, which it has for the past 20 years at various partner spaces around town and online. The press release that originally announced that the center explained that the new space would enable Torch to host more in-person events.
Another big part of the center is a retail store called the Torch Lit Shop. The majority of the authors whose works fill the shelves are Black women, but among them are also intersectional and queer writers. Children's books will be available for sale and somewhere down the line, the Torch Center will host monthly story time by writers from the community. Visitors will also be able to pick up games and Torch merch.
Guests don't need to buy something to enjoy some reading, as the center offers a free library for on-site use.
"It's how we are preserving works by the Black women writers that we feature in Torch Magazine and at our events, as well as books by our foremothers and the larger Black woman writing community across the diaspora," says Torch founder and executive director Amanda Johnston.
Finally, the center will be available for daily use by the community, including as a coworking space during regular hours, as well as rented event space. It is open to anyone who wants to visit.
Johnston said she created Torch simply because she needed something like it. The center extends that dream to more people; now, instead of having to wait for events, community members will be able to stop by during predictable times and through the retail store, they can even bring some of the experience with them when they leave.
Amanda Johnston created the space she needed.Photo by Cindy Elizabeth
"Having space that is created with intention and love for Black women and Black women writers, specifically, is rare to almost non-existent," says Johnston, "not just in Central Texas, but in our country and around the world. ... Access is important, and unfortunately, with all of the growth happening in Austin and Central Texas, there's actually a decline of accessible spaces for creatives in this area."
Although Austin is always growing overall, the city's Black population by percentage has fallen. In 2014, Austin was the only city experiencing double-digit population growth that experienced a net loss of Black residents. By 2024, the Black population dipped under 7 percent. Creatives across demographics are also being priced out of the city, a particular cause of concern for musicians and the people who see them as integral to the city's character.
Torch, which was founded in 2006, works against that trend. Johnston counts more than 300 writers featured so far, and thousands who attendeed events over the years. She says thanks to word-of-mouth, the community — whether it's writers or supporters — is "growing daily."
In addition to founding Torch, Johnston stands out as the 61st Texas Poet Laureate and the first Black woman to gain the title. Austin introduced its own poet laureate program in 2025, starting with Zell Miller III, whose term ends in 2027. Responding to a question about Austin's next poet laureate, Johnston says she'd like to see someone who is "a champion for poetry and poets."
Austin poet laureate Zell Miller III at the Torch Center's grand opening event.Photo by Larry Choyce
"They are making bridges for the work that the poets create," says Johnston. "... I think the poet laureate's job is to show [everyone] there's a place for them, and that they can receive and enjoy the work, and help amplify poetry across the region."
The Torch Center is open to walk-in visitors Tuesdays through Thursdays, from noon to 6 pm. Inquiries about renting the space can be made here.
Community members can find out about special events (like Black Bookstore Day on August 29) on Torch's online calendar. Torch will be celebrating its 20th anniversary at the Austin Central Library from September 25-27. The three-day, conference-style event is ticketed to support the organization, and registration ends Monday, August 31.