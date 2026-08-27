Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Keep cool in the days ahead with these local-approved ways to chill in the city. Check in at Hotel Van Zandt for another installment of the pool club series or enjoy air-conditioned shopping at Le Garage Sale. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, August 27
The Front Festival
Future Front Texas hosts a weekend of music, art, and experiences from women and LGBTQ+ artists at various venues across Austin. Highlights of the Front Festival include a night swim pool party at The LINE Hotel, an independent music night at Swan Dive, and an independent film night at Laguna Gloria. Get tickets and a full schedule of events on the festival website.
Hotel Van Zandt presents Pool Club Series
Popular Rainey Street destination Hotel Van Zandt continues its first-ever Pool Club Series featuring themed weekend programming, live DJ sets, and cocktail specials. Guests are encouraged to don their best and brightest swim attire to fit the Neon Splash theme. The series continues through September 27. Get more details on Eventbrite.
Friday, August 28
Austin City Limits Live presents Buddy Guy in concert
Legendary blues musician Buddy Guy returns to Austin for one night only. The master guitarist plays at Austin City Limits Live in support of his 2025 album, Ain't Done with the Blues, which won a Grammy. Tickets are available on AXS.
Moody Center presents Olivia Dean in concert
British songstress Olivia Dean brings her world tour to Austin for two back-to-back nights. The voice of popular songs like “Rein Me In” and “Man I Need” comes to the Moody Center in support of her new album, The Art of Loving. Get more information for both nights on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, August 29
Le Garage Sale
Austin’s beloved garage sale is for another semi-annual season of fabulous finds and luxury brands at deep discounts. Shoppers at the two-day event at Palmer Events Center can browse and buy from dozens of boutiques, brands, and designers offering a wide variety of products and wardrobe essentials. This year’s participants include Estilo, Uptown Cheapskate, Vuori, Herschel Supply Co., MOSS, Goodr., and more. New participants are outlined here. Additional highlights include live DJ sets and giveaways. For more details, go to Eventbrite.
Austin Motel presents Power Moves: Cocktails and Conversations with Superwoman Records
Austin Motel’s cocktail-driven conversation series continues with special guests from Superwoman Records, the Austin-based and women-led nonprofit record label responsible for Superwoman Festival. Guests to the intimate discussion will also get to take part in a social hour beforehand at Rocky’s Bar and finish the evening with a dip in the pool.
KUTX 98.9 presents MeadowFest
Radio/East hosts the local community event MeadowFest for its third year. Highlights will include live music performances, local vendors, kids' activities, and community-focused activations. This year’s headlining performance is by Grammy-nominated artist Cimafunk, who is known for his Afro-Cuban funk sounds and charismatic stage presence. General admission and VIP tickets are available. Admission is free for children under 12.