Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week begins with a ranking of America's richest people. Plus, a new public market plans its Dripping Springs debut, and we round up the best ways to spend Austin Museum Day. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then head here to plan your weekend.
1. 6 Austin billionaires join Musk and Dell on Forbes 400 list. Eight local billionaires have landed on Forbes' list of the 400 richest Americans in 2025, with Elon Musk and Michael Dell leading the pack locally.
2. New market opening in Dripping Springs with pizza, coffee, and music. Dripping Springs is getting a big addition to its shopping and social landscape next month. Oakwood Public Market, offering food, live music, retail, and more at 2500 Beverly Dr., is targeting an October opening.
Oakwood Public Market aims to be a private space where people can relax all day. Photo courtesy of Oakwood Public Market
3. New York Times names 2 Asian restaurants in Austin to 50 best list. The prestigious publication has included four Texas restaurants, including two in Austin, on its annual list of America’s 50 best restaurants.
4. Austin apparel company and Texas brewery collab on dove season gear. Lone Star Beer will be wrapped in camouflage this hunting season. The San Antonio-based brand is teaming up with outdoorsy Austin brand Poncho on limited-edition merch, including camo print shirts, hats, and 12- to 30-packs of lager and light cans.
5. 10 places to visit for free tours and family fun on Austin Museum Day. Every year, Austin’s museums and art spaces throw open their doors for a celebration of culture, history, science, and creativity for free. This year’s Austin Museum Day arrives on September 21, offering a full day of free programming across the city.