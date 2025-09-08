Crunch Time
Longhorn legend to kick off preview of Austin's new Crunch Fitness gym
A new Crunch Fitness gym is debuting September 16 in South Austin — and Longhorn football legend Vince Young will be on hand the day before to sign autographs at a public preview of the facility.
Undefeated Tribe, a Crunch Fitness franchisee, is taking the wraps off its $6 million, 45,000-square-foot gym at the Southpark Meadows Shopping Center a day before it opens to members on September 17. According to a release, the sneak peek will feature an autograph session with former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young, who led the Longhorns to the NCAA football championship in 2005 and played six seasons in the NFL. The autograph session will be 5-8 pm.
The gym, housed in a former Conn’s furniture, electronics, and appliance store, will open its doors to members at 9 am the next day.
Among the gym’s amenities are:
- Cardio and strength-training equipment
- 30-minute “power” circuit training
- Personal training
- Hot yoga
- Cycling classes
- Red-light therapy
- Tanning and HydroMassage beds
- Sauna
- Child care
Crunch Fitness says its gyms fuse “fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun.”
In addition to the soon-to-open Southpark Meadows location, six Crunch Fitness gyms operate in the Austin area. Those locations are in Cedar Park, Kyle, Round Rock, San Marcos, and South Austin. Three more Austin-area locations are on track to open in 2026.
Last month, Crunch Fitness landed on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. With three-year revenue growth of 90 percent, Crunch Fitness appeared at No. 4,022 in the ranking.
Tailgate with CultureMap
Longhorns fans may remember meeting Young at CultureMap's big fall sports bash in 2024, The Tailgate. This year, attendees who nab VIP tickets will get to meet another UT legend, Brian Orakpo.
The spirited event takes place September 25 at Distribution Hall. Favorite Austin restaurants and chefs will serve up sports-inspired bites, and premium cocktails will keep guests hydrated as they bid on memorabilia in a silent auction and enjoy more game-day fun.
With sponsors like FLIGHT by Yuengling, Mizzen+Main, Antone's Famous Po' Boys, NXT LVL Events, this party will be a winner. You don't want to stay on the bench. Read more about The Tailgate here and score tickets here before they run out.