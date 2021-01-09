Sale of mighty Austin burger chain shakes up restaurant scene, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Sale of mighty Austin burger chain shakes up local restaurant scene. One of Austin’s most iconic burger joints has been scooped up by two local restaurateurs. Mighty Fine Burgers, Fries & Shakes has sold all four locations to Tony Ciola and Creed Ford IV, who also own Tony C’s Pizza and The League Kitchen & Tavern.

2. Wildly popular Japanese sandwich pop-up arrives in Austin next week. You need a password to score these Japanese sandwiches. Sandoitchi has inspired an almost cult-like devotion since launching in its hometown of Dallas in July 2020. Now, it's coming to Austin for a limited time.

3. Intoxicating East Austin dessert restaurant announces tearful goodbye. Austin's first restaurant shutter of the year has arrived. Luckily, there is still time to say goodbye.

4. 6 things to know in Austin food right now: Local honky-tonk royalty dies. A local honky-tonk legend has died, plus more local food news.

5. Austin-based private equity firm gobbles up iconic Texas doughnut shop. Texas' iconic Shipley Do-Nuts has a new owner. An Austin-based private equity firm announced it has purchased the company from the Houston-based Shipley family for an undisclosed sum.