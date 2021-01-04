Intoxicating East Austin dessert restaurant announces tearful goodbye

Austin is four days into 2021 and already our first restaurant closure has arrived. Prohibition Creamery, the East Austin boozy dessert shop, will end operations later this month.

"It is with a heavy heart and a lot of tears that we have decided to close in January when our lease expires," reads a statement from the shop, which opened on East Seventh Street in July 2016. The last day of operations is January 17.

“I poured my heart and soul into Prohibition Creamery and was so delighted watching people enjoy our boozy creations, our craft cocktails, and our little piece of East Austin. I am thrilled by all the people who made us their first date spot, fell in love and helped create so many special memories,” said Laura Aidan, founder of Prohibition Creamery.

Though its time at 1407 E. Seventh St. may be coming to a end, Aidan says Prohibition will reopen in future, though exact details were not given.

For the past four and a half years, Prohibition Creamery has been a destination spot for boozy concoctions and sweet treats, often in the same dish. Aidan, who was a student at Penn State's famous ice cream course, whipped up a mix of seasonal and classic flavors, and the restaurant frequently hosted special pop-ups and partnerships.

Like most restaurants, Prohibition was forced to pivot due to the pandemic, and now operates takeout service and delivery through third-party apps. In addition to its full menu, patrons can order boozy ice cream party packs, sundae kits, and cocktails by calling 512-992-1449 or by ordering online.