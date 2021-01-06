Wildly popular Japanese sandwich pop-up arrives in Austin next week

One of Texas' most ridiculously popular food events is riding into Austin next week. Sandoitchi, a Japanese-inspired sandwich pop-up, announced via Instagram it will be in the Capital City for the first time beginning January 10-23.

Sandoitchi's sandwiches — sandos to those in the know — are served on milk bread, beautifully sliced, and then perfectly packaged inside custom branded boxes. The menu itself is limited, and includes egg salad, Nashville-style hot chicken, pork katsu, and the occasional Japanese wagyu option. For dessert, fans can snag strawberries and matcha cream sandos.

Actually getting your hands on a sando, however, may prove difficult. On Sunday, January 10, Sandoitchi will post the upcoming pop-up's menu on Instagram. Beginning at 6 pm (set an alarm, they warn), it will begin accepting pre-orders for the upcoming two weeks. You need a password to get access to the website, so sign up here beforehand to ensure access on Sunday.

Once you've selected your sandos, pick and date and time for pickup. Though the company hasn't immediately revealed location details, Eater Austin is reporting the sandos will be served out of Devil May Care on West Sixth Street.

Sandoitchi has inspired an almost cult-like devotion since launching in its hometown of Dallas in July 2020. Along with being Instagram-worthy, the sandwiches itself pack a culinary punch worthy of the hype. As CultureMap Houston noted when it arrived in H-Town this fall, Sandoitchi chef Stevie Nguyen's impressive resume includes Uchi locations in Dallas and Houston, and a stint at New York's Momofuku Ko, the two-Michelin-starred crown jewel in superstar chef David Chang's culinary empire.

Along with Dallas and Houston, Sandoitchi has also popped up in Plano, Fort Worth, and Orange County, where they received a shoutout from the queen of Instagram herself: Chrissy Teigen.

CultureMap Dallas senior editor Teresa Gubbins and CultureMap Houston food editor Eric Sandler contributed to this story.