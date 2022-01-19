Bun B hops into Antone’s, plus more live music to vibe to in Austin this month

For those hungry for quality local music in this new year, there’s plenty to be had during the remainder of January. Check out our choice selections below. And don’t forget to mask up!

KVN at the Mohawk – Thursday, January 20 and 27

Dossey, Primo the Alien, and Lady Heartwing make up Austin’s very own pop supergroup KVN (pronounced Kevin), and they’re currently in the middle of a residency at the Mohawk. Lena Luca and Kitty Cohen will join the trio this Thursday, January 20, and Urban Heat and Arya will open the final show on Thursday, January 27. Tickets are only $10.

Annabelle Chairlegs at Meanwhile – Saturday, January 22

Meanwhile Brewing Co. is set to host two great local acts — Annabelle Chairlegs and Batty Jr. — this Saturday, January 22. If you’re at all a fan of psych-leaning sounds, this is a show you should be sure to attend. Tickets are $10.

San Gabriel at The Far Out Lounge – Sunday, January 23

Sunday is usually a good day to ride the couch, but San Gabriel is worth rallying for. You can catch the pop act, which is the work of James Bookert, at The Far Out Lounge on January 23 alongside Half Dream and Dena Hope. Tickets are $10. By the way, San Gabriel has a great single titled “Tape Machine” that’s out now.

Eric Tessmer at Antone’s – Friday, January 28

Get yourself a pure dose of rock ’n’ roll via Eric Tessmer, one of Austin’s best guitarists, at Antone’s on Friday, January 28. Joining the veteran shredder will be the soulful, vocal-heavy 80H Project. Tickets are $15.

Bun B at Antone’s – Saturday, January 29

Bun B, who is both Texas and hip-hop royalty, can (and should) be seen at Antone’s on Saturday, January 29. Kydd Jones, Lil Bully, and DJ Kurupt round out the rest of the bill. Tickets are $28 in advance, and $30 the day of the show.