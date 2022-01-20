Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Retail therapy, intimate music moments, and a new art exhibit are on the agenda in the days ahead. Shop the best boutiques and designers at Le Garage Sale, or enjoy an evening of string music performed live during CelloFest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, January 20

Austin Film Society and the Visual Arts Center present Essential Cinema: The Works by Bill Morrison

Catch a selection of screenings featuring the work of contemporary filmmaker Bill Morrison beginning this weekend at AFS Cinema. These films have been selected as part of the University of Texas at Austin Visual Arts Center’s Essential Cinema series and will feature in-person appearances from Morrison at select screenings. See the full schedule and get your tickets here.

Friday, January 21

Elisabet Ney Museum presents Liv Monique Johnson: “Suspension” opening reception

Be among the first to experience the wilderness through hanging screenprinted elements at Elisabet Ney Museum’s new exhibition by artist Monique Johnson. “Suspension” is an immersive print installation featuring several suspended pieces depicting natural scenes of lush spaces and foliage. Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until February 27. Admission to the museum is free.

David Spade: Catch Me Inside

Actor and comedy star David Spade comes to Austin for one night only at the Paramount Theatre. The Emmy-nominated actor is best known for his role in the NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me and his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The Wrong Missy. A select number of tickets is still available.

Saturday, January 22

Le Garage Sale

Shop hundreds of boutiques, brands, and designers, all under one roof at the Palmer Events Center. The semi-annual Le Garage Sale returns with stocked shelves and endless racks of luxe lingerie, leisurewear, menswear, home decor, children’s apparel, accessories, and more. Enjoy live music, coffee, and cocktails while you shop. Purchase tickets and get more event information here.

Austin Camerata + The Cathedral present CelloFest

Join The Cathedral and Austin Camerata for an intimate evening of local art and classical music. CelloFest will feature a multi-genre program performed by eight cellists of Austin Camerata and the Austin Symphony. Guests can also view local art by Austin-area female artists and sip cocktails from the open bar throughout the event. For tickets, go to the CelloFest website.