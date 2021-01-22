Dave Chappelle cancels Austin residency after testing positive for COVID-19

Wear your masks, folks. Dave Chappelle has been forced to cancel the remainder of his Stubb's residency after testing positive for COVID-19. The comedian is asymptomatic and quarantining, according to TMZ, who broke the news.

The January 22, 23, 24, and 26 shows, two of which included Joe Rogan have been canceled. It is unclear if they will be rescheduled.

In a statement to Variety, a rep for Chappelle said the following:

“Chappelle has safely conducted socially distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter,” the statement reads. “Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus.”

The internet, however, tells a different story. Podcaster and newly minted Austin resident Joe Rogan and photographer Mathieu Bitton all posted images on January19 of Chappelle, Rogan, musician Grimes, Elon Musk, comedian Michelle Wolf, and others without masks. Grimes previously confirmed via social media channels that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus on January 9.

Rogan, who opened for Chappelle numerous times during his Stubb's residency, was quick to defend Grimes, posting on Instagram in the early morning hours of January 22.

"Because people are asking, I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week. Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner @grimes," he wrote.

Chappelle's testing policies for attendees have been stringent, and require everyone entering Stubb's to take a rapid test upon arrival, and then quarantine until getting the results. Masks are also required for fans unless they are sitting at their socially distant tables.

Those who snagged tickets for the January 22, 23, 24, and 26 shows — which range from $1,200 to $2,800 for a table — should contact their point of sale for a refund or other options.