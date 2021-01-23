Another big tech company swaps San Francisco for Austin, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Another billion-dollar tech company swaps San Francisco for Austin. It may not have the name recognition of Apple or Tesla, but another multibillion-dollar company specializing in digital data announced it is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Austin. Its campus is located off of Southwest Parkway, near Mopac, and just a few minutes from downtown.

2. 100-mile nature trail connecting Austin to San Antonio springs forward. Imagine a 100-mile network of trails for hiking and biking that runs from the Texas Capitol in Austin to the Alamo in San Antonio. This is the vision of the Great Springs Project, launched in 2018, and currently working on a master plan to make it a reality.

3. New report shows how much it pays to work in tech in Austin. It pays to work in tech. A new report says workers in the Austin-Round Rock metro area can more than double their pay when they hold down a tech job.

4. Locally owned East Austin taco shop suddenly closes after 6 years. A locally owned taco shop has said goodbye to East Seventh Street. Its shutter was fast; less than an hour after it announced it was ending operations, the restaurant closed its doors.

5. Longtime Austin restaurant lifts curtain on new secret garden patio. A long-running local restaurant is planting something special at its North Austin location: a "secret garden."