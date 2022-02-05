Home » Entertainment
Austin bakery rises onto Food & Wine list, plus more popular stories

By
ThoroughBread Austin
ThoroughBread is in the F&W spotlight. Photo by Sara Strick

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin bakery rises onto Food & Wine’s list of best bread in Texas. This popular Zilker-area bakery known for its sourdough is a cut above the rest.

2. Huge Austin-area ranch hopes to rope in new owner at $36.7 million. At 1,500 acres, it’s one of the biggest chunks of undeveloped land in the Austin metro area.

3. Austin PBS prepares to unveil state-of-the-art home in Highland area. KLRU has a new name and new digs. 

4. New Mexican restaurant sizzles into Austin suburb’s hottest district. Hutto’s Co-Op District will welcome authentic Mexican food from a longtime Austin-area restaurateur.

5. Austin lands return of nonstop flights to bustling European hub. Austin-to-Frankfurt flights will resume in April, following a two-year pause. 

