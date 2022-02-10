Home » Entertainment
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Puppy Bowl
Austin Humane Society's Puppy Bowl takes place Saturday. Photo courtesy of Austin Humane Society
PrintEXPO
PrintEXPO's swanky kickoff event, The Printmaker's Ball, takes place this Friday. Photo by Scott David Gordon
St. Elmo Brewing
Explore shops, breweries, and more during the Winter Walkabout. Photo courtesy of St. Elmo Brewing
Puppy Bowl
PrintEXPO
St. Elmo Brewing

Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl-themed events are among this weekend’s top picks. Gear up for the big game with the return of the Austin Humane Society Puppy Bowl, or grab your pals and head to a Galentine’s Art Pop-Up. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Friday, February 11

atxGALS and In Bold Company present the sixth annual Galentines Art Pop-Up
The two-day pop-up event at The Cathedral will include local art, complimentary drinks, and female empowerment. This year’s participating artists include Nevena Bentz, Eryn Brooke, Marcella Colavecchio, Steph Ivelisse, Jenn Pate, and more. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Girls Empowerment Network. Tickets for both pop-up days are available for purchase online

The Printmakers Ball
Print Austin’s annual PrintEXPO kicks off with a philanthropic fete at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Highlights of The Printmaker’s Ball include appearances by featured artists and special guests, prints available for purchase, and more. Splurge on VIP tickets for your chance to snag a limited-edition signed print by Austin’s own Bob Schneider. To purchase tickets, go to the Print Austin website

Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour
Comedian Nate Bargatze comes to Bass Concert Hall as part of his national stand-up tour. He’s made appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and also recently released Netflix special The Greatest Average American. Get your tickets for both showtimes here

Saturday, February 12

Austin Humane Society presents 15th annual Puppy Bowl
The cutest — and furriest — sporting event of the year returns for a tail-wagging good time. Puppy Bowl highlights include tailgate-inspired bites, puppy races, pet adoptions, dog-friendly vendors, and Super Bowl puppy predictions. Pet parents with dogs 35 pounds or under can also enter their fur babies to play one full quarter of Puppy Bowl. Events take place at Austin Human Society from 11 am-2 pm and Yard Bar from 2-4 pm. Get more information and purchase your tickets on the Puppy Bowl website.  

St. Elmo Brewing Co. presents Winter Walkabout
Pop into breweries, shops, and more during the Winter Walkabout. This event will feature a variety of food and beverages, all incorporating the season’s featured ingredient: ginger. Participating locations include St. Elmo Brewery, Texas Sake, The Austin Winery, and more. Admission to this event is free.  

