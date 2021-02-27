Austin restaurateur dishes on new nightclub project, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin restaurateur spills the beans on new nightclub and massive expansion plans. One of Austin's most popular Mexican restaurants is expanding its empire. The brother-sister team behind Gabriela's Downtown has an ambitious year planned, with new restaurants, taquerias, and even a nightclub in the works.

2. H-E-B rolls out new restrictions on food and supplies for Austin shoppers. In the wake of Winter Storm Uri, H-E-B put restrictions on certain popular items, including meat and water. As of February 26, some of those have been lifted.

3. Austin is seeing flocks of robins all over their backyards. After a brutal week of weather, Austin is enjoying at least one ray of sunshine: a massive influx of American robins.

4. Top Austin barbecue joint fires up new brick-and-mortar and beer garden. La Barbecue is firing up something special for the east side: a permanent new location, complete with beer and wine and a dreamy beer garden.

5. 7 Austin eateries land on Texas Monthly's best new restaurants list. Texas Monthly has released its annual best new restaurants roundup, spotlighting seven local spots.