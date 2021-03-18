Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Spring is here and the city has sprung up with a variety of in-person and virtual happenings for all locals to enjoy. Experience SXSW from home or celebrate the new season with local art and music at Springfest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

SXSW Online

After a year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, SXSW returns with all-digital programming for locals and virtual visitors alike. SXSW will host its film, music, and comedy festivals simultaneously, and each event is packed with performances, showcases, screenings, and more. Highlights of the SXSW Music Festival include dozens of musical acts from around the world and celebrity guest speakers. For those who prefer the silver screen, SXSW Film Festival highlights include 75 feature films, 57 world premieres, and eight Texas premieres. The SXSW Comedy Festival features showcases from iconic national venues with appearances from some of the rising stars of comedy as well as the industry greats. For more information on each festival and to purchase passes, visit the SXSW website. All events are virtual.

atxGALS + The Cathedral presents Springfest

Join atxGALS and the Cathedral in welcoming the spring season with a three-day showcase of local art and music. Highlights of this event include intimate performances, exclusive panel sessions with local women entrepreneurs, and a market featuring goods and art from some of Austin’s most talented female makers. Guests can also enjoy an open bar and local bites throughout the live music series. Table reservations are required and social distancing will be enforced. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, go to the Cathedral website.

Friday, March 19

dadageek[5] presents Art and Technology Exhibition

Celebrate five years of, dadageek, local school for immersive art and expressive technology, with a unique and stunning exhibition of light and visual effect. Visitors to the Hive Gallery in the Hill Country Galleria can discover and explore a selection of featured work in addition to new pieces of various mediums including interactive installations and video art. For a full list of featured artists and more information on what to expect, visit the event website. Admission is free.

Saturday, March 20

Pat Green in concert

American country star and Texas native Pat Green performs live for a socially distanced audience at Nutty Brown Amphitheater. The Feels Just Like It Should singer graces the stage for two showtimes in a single night, making the concert a rare and exciting occasion for fans. Green will be joined by opening act Prophets and Outlaws. Select tickets to both shows are still available.

Sunday, March 21

j.k. livin foundation presents We're Texas Virtual Benefit with Matthew and Camilla McConaughey

Support Texas charities and party safely at home with Matthew and Camilla McConaughey. The We’re Texas Virtual Benefit will feature a number of performances by some of Texas' biggest stars, including Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Khalid, Willie Nelson, and more. Special appearances from celebrities like Chip and Joanna Gaines, Megan Thee Stallion, and Dak Prescott can also be expected throughout the night. Live DJ sets will be performed in between shows by Matthew McConaughey himself. The benefit will be streaming live on YouTube and on Spectrum News 1 in Austin. All of the proceeds will go to the j.k. livin's Texas Relief Fund, which in turn benefits several Texas nonprofit organizations. Admission is free to this virtual event.