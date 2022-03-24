Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

A Broadway musical, high-speed racing, and Lego-inspired bar are zooming into town. See world-class racing when NASCAR speeds back into COTA, or create a building block masterpiece at The Brick Bar pop-up. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, March 24

John Mulaney: From Scratch

Award-winning writer, actor, and comedian John Mulaney comes to Austin on his national stand-up comedy tour. Mulaney is best known for his writing on Saturday Night Live and for his eponymous sitcom on Fox. Get ticketing information for both showtimes here.

Broadway in Austin: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

The beloved story of Willy Wonka and the golden ticket comes to life on the Bass Concert Hall stage. Colorful set designs, whimsical costumes, and a beloved story guarantee everlasting entertainment. Head to the ticketing website to secure your seats. Performances are scheduled through March 27.

Friday, March 25

The Brick Bar

Channel your inner engineer and enjoy a healthy dose of nostalgia at The Brick Bar pop-up. The first of its kind Lego-inspired experience will include more than 1 million building blocks and hands-on fun. Guests will be able to build their own structures, and the best creations will receive special prizes. Tickets grant 90 minutes inside the bar, which is popping up at San Jac Saloon. Get more information on the pop-up website. The Brick Bar is open through March 27.

Speedway Motorsports presents NASCAR at COTA

NASCAR cruises back into Austin for one weekend only. Highlights of this action-packed, three-day event include NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250, and even more fun off the track. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, go to the NASCAR at COTA website.

Saturday, March 26

Twisted X Brewing Co. presents Crawfish Boil

Venture out to Dripping Springs' Twisted X to eat your fill of crawfish and wash it all down with local brews. Highlights of this annual bash include beer specials, live music, face painting, a bounce house, jambalaya, and all the crawfish you can eat. Admission is free with an advance RSVP. Save your spot here.