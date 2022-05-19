Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

They don’t call us the Live Music Capital of the World for show, and that moniker is all the more evident in this weekend's agenda. Catch the Eagles live in concert, or enjoy music from Phoebe Bridgers and Smokey Robinson, all in the span of the next few days. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, May 19

Daniel Tosh in concert

Comedian and television host Daniel Tosh brings his signature off-beat humor to ACL Live at the Moody Theatrer as part of his national stand-up tour. Best known for his show on Comedy Central, Tosh.0, the entertainer is sure to bring his hilariously dry-wit A-game. Tickets for the 10 pm show are still available.

Eagles in concert

The Eagles soar into Austin for two nights of live music at the Moody Center. Each show will feature the iconic album Hotel California in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. Following an intermission, the group, which includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill, will return to the stage with a second set of the band’s other chart-topping hits. Get more information about these special shows on the ticketing website.

Friday, May 20

Phoebe Bridgers in concert

Incomparable indie rock artist Phoebe Bridgers makes a stop in Austin in support of her new album, Dead Oceans. Bridgers is best known for her work as a solo singer-songwriter and has captivated countless audiences with albums like her acclaimed debut, Stranger in the Alps. To view ticketing options for this Moody Center show, go to the ticketing website.

Smokey Robinson in concert

Experience legendary R&B singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson’s soothing vocals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The acclaimed artist and co-founder of Motown Records touts a massive catalog spanning almost five decades with hits including “I Second That Emotion” and “The Tears of a Clown,” which have been loved by generations. Get your tickets to this concert here. All ages are welcome.

Saturday, May 21

St. Elmo Brewing presents Walkabout at The Yard

St. Elmo Brewing is bringing back Walkabout at The Yard for an afternoon of outdoor food, fun, and merrymaking. This season’s walkabout features a variety of businesses offering food, refreshing beverages, and craft cocktails that guests can enjoy as they take a stroll around the property. For a full list of participants, visit the event website. Admission to this outdoor event is free and open to the public.