Hill Country town slides into summer with limited-time tubing course

Slide over, swimming pools and area lakes. The Hill Country town of Marble Falls has a much better way to chill out this Father’s Day weekend.

The Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce and CVB is encouraging locals and visitors to go down the tubes as it brings back its 1,000-foot padded, inflatable slip-’n’-slide course on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20.

While other inflatable tubing courses are popping up in Central Texas this summer, Slide into Marble Falls gives tubers a unique perspective of the charming town and its restaurants and shops, as the slide zooms right through the middle of downtown Marble Falls, encompassing three full road lanes down Third Street from Main Street to Avenue L.

Slide into Marble Falls spouts forth on Saturday, June 19 from 10 am-10 pm, and Sunday, June 20, Father’s Day, from noon-8 pm. While obviously a family-friendly event (don’t even try keeping the kids from splashing into this one!), tubers must be at least 5 years old and 46 inches tall to ride the padded slide.

All-day slide passes for either day run $40, but tubers can save $5 by scooping up a two-day pass online. Additionally, riders can register for two-hour “wave” time slots for $20, or cut lines with a Slide Fast Pass for an additional $10, though quantities are limited.

Various shops in downtown Marble Falls will celebrate the tubular event with plenty of dining, drinking, and shopping activities.

“This is our second year doing Slide into Marble Falls, and after missing last year, we’re excited for the event’s return to downtown. This time, we added an extra day to enjoy the festivities,” says Jarrod Metzgar, executive director of the nonprofit Marble Falls Chamber of Commerce and CVB.

Organizers note that given the wet nature of the Slide into Marble Falls event, mask wearing is a challenge, so they’re encouraging anyone who’s been exposed to COVID-19, is experiencing symptoms, or has tested positive to avoid the event.