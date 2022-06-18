Travis County cashes in as second wealthiest in Texas, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Travis County cashes in as second wealthiest place in Texas. The ranking is based on Texas counties' per capita income, as well as median home value and per capita investment income.

2. Austin chefs sweep 2022 James Beard Awards with 3 big wins. Five Texans, including three chefs from Austin, took home awards from the "Oscars" of the food world.

3. Former Longhorn launches luxury shopping destination in South Austin. The grand opening of Kenny Vaccaro's new South Congress boutique is Saturday, June 18.

4. Austin-themed mini golf putts into The Domain with food from star chef. The city's first indoor mini golf course will feature 12 one-of-a-kind Austin-themed holes.

5. This chic Austin spot checks in among hottest U.S. hotels for 2022. One of Austin's best kept secretes for lodging is in the national spotlight.