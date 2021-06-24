Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Get out and enjoy Austin via a slew of outdoor events. Enjoy songs under the stars at ZACH Theatre, or browse local artists at Gallery ATX's Outdoor Market. Here are the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, June 24

ZACH Theatre presents Songs Under the Stars

Head to ZACH Theatre's People's Plaza for an al fresco evening of music celebrating '70s female rockstars. The music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Janis Joplin, Linda Ronstadt, and more will be performed by Leslie McDonel (A Night With Janis Joplin); Olivia Nice (Once); and Laura Benedict Scott (Always, Patsy Cline). Advanced ticket purchases are required, and the '70s female rockstar performances continue through June 27.

Friday, June 25

Keith Sweat in concert with SWV & All-4-One

Legendary singer Keith Sweat and the soulful vocal trio SWV come to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for an unforgettable evening of R&B hits. Sweat rose to musical stardom throughout the '80s and '90s and topped the charts with hits like “Nobody” and “Make It Last Forever.” Go to the ticketing website to secure your seats.

Saturday, June 26

The Gallery ATX presents Art in ATX: An Outdoor Market

Spend the weekend discovering creations from local artists and vendors at Moontower Cider Company. Art in ATX will feature more than 20 participating makers, along with live music performances by artists including Spring Valley, Dan Petra, and others. Admission to this outdoor market is free with RSVP.

Goodstock presents One Year Anniversary VIP Experience

In celebration of the first anniversary of Nolan Ryan's Goodstock butcher shop, guests to this foodie event will learn grilling secrets from local pitmaster Mark Avalos of Slab BBQ and Cris Vasquez, executive chef of the Texas Rangers. Tickets include food samples, beverages, Goodstock swag, and exclusive deals at the butcher shop.

Still Austin Whiskey Co. presents Pride Pop-up

Toast to Pride Month with good whiskey and even better company at Still Austin Whiskey Co. Highlights of the pop-up include a menu of festive cocktails, live drag performances, and a market featuring Austin LGBTQ+-owned businesses. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit Out Youth. Purchase tickets and see a full list of events on the pop-up website.