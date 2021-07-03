Hip office development springs up in East Austin, plus more popular stories

Home » Entertainment
Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Hip office development with nature trails and boardwalk springs up in East Austin. Talk about a cool workspace. Springdale Green will be nestled in a restored preserve in East Austin and will embrace the outdoors.

2. Austin adds 7 new nonstop flights with prices from $39 each way. Low-cost airline Allegiant is landing in Austin with seven new affordable nonstop routes this fall.

3. These booming Austin ZIPs have seen home prices grow the most. The study found 29 local ZIP codes where prices have increased more than $100,000 since before the pandemic.

4. Iconic Austin Tex-Mex restaurant serves up reopening plan and new look. Austin's beloved Trudy's is back, y'all, starting with the South Star location.

5. Casual seafood restaurant coasts into Southwest Austin neighborhood. This new family-friendly spot takes its inspiration from Port Aransas. 

