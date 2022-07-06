A weekend of free music at the Parish, plus more must-see Austin gigs this July

July is here, and with it comes a new slew of shows featuring artists from Austin’s deep music scene. See below for which gigs you should have on your radar.

FREEday Weekend at The Parish - July 7-9

If you’d like to see some great local talent without having to spend a dime, then swing by the Parish between July 7 and 9 for what’s being called FREEday Weekend. The shows are - of course - free, you just need to RSVP. By the way, RSVP’ing and attending a show will enter you to win a year of being on the house list with a +1 for any Parish show. Here’s the daily lineup:

Thursday, July 7:

Urban Heat

TREJO

Lena Luca

Friday, July 8:

Hall Johnson

Flora & Fawna

Party Van

Saturday, July 9:

Horse Opera

Harry Paradise

The Belle Sounds at 3TEN ACL Live - Friday, July 8

3TEN ACL Live will host The Belle Sounds, who are fronted by the husband-wife tandem of Noelle Hampton and Andre Moran, on Friday, July 8. Joining the synth pop act will be S.L. Houser (formerly of Lowin). Tickets are $15 in advance, and $19.50 on the day.

Foxtales & Dossey at ABGB - Saturday, July 9

Head to ABGB on Saturday, July 9, for a dance-worthy offering consisting of Foxtales and Dossey. Both of these dynamic pop acts are always worth the effort, but with the show being free, it’s a can’t-miss good time.

Roky Erickson’s B-Day & Ice Cream Social at Hotel Vegas - Friday, July 15

Celebrate what would have been psych rock legend Roky Erickson’s 75th birthday and get some free ice cream (while supplies last) at Hotel Vegas on Friday, July 15. The bill is topped by post punk favorites Sailor Poon and also features The Stacks, Tearjerker, Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, and Bernardo Mountainair. Tickets for the show are $10.

San Saba at Radio Coffee and Beer - Saturday, July 16

San Saba (formerly known as San Saba County) will be live at Radio Coffee and Beer on Saturday, July 16, and you should be there if you’re at all into alt-country. Kevin Peroni (of Wiretree) will serve as the opening act at the show. There’s no cover on this one.