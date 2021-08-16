Gary Clark Jr. christens Austin’s new Moody Amphitheater, plus more must-see August shows

Live music recommendations for the back half of August are here! Be sure to note the ever-changing COVID-19 protocols for each show and venue, and always mask up when you’re out there.

Alex Maas at the Mohawk – Friday, August 20

Alex Maas can normally be found fronting The Black Angels, but as of late he’s been supporting his excellent debut solo album, Luca. Catch him performing songs from the release at the Mohawk on Friday, August 20. Night Glitter and The Deer are also on the bill. Tickets for this psych-enthused show are $15.

Capyac at Empire Control Room & Garage – Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21

Dance party purveyors Capyac originally had a larger event planned to celebrate the release of their new album, Forever, but it’s now been scaled back due to the COVID surge. Fortunately, there are still great lineups set for outside at the Garage at Empire. Friday, August 20, Capyac will be joined by Urban Heat, Flora & Fawna, and Soundfounder, and then by Eimaral Sol, The Bishops, and BoomBaptist on Saturday, August 21. Tickets for each night are $25.

Gary Clark Jr. at the Moody Amphitheater – Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21

The one and only Gary Clark Jr. will break in the brand-new Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. Support for the first night is Blackillac, and then Kydd Jones will kick things off the following show. By the way, Friday is essentially sold out, but Saturday tickets are still available. Prices start at $30.

Hot Summer Nights – Thursday, August 26-Sunday, August 29

The Red River Cultural District just announced further details for Hot Summer Nights, the entirely free music festival that’s happening Thursday, August 26 through Sunday, August 29. More than 100 local artists, including Calliope Musicals, Trouble in the Streets, Como Las Movies, Big Bill, Chief Cleopatra, will perform at various venues across downtown, with proceeds going toward the RRCD’s emergency relief fund, Banding Together ATX, which supports Austin’s live music community, including creative, service, hospitality, and production sector workers. (Note: For those not already vaccinated, there will be a free vaccine clinic set up at Empire. And 2,000 masks donated by the mayor’s office will also be available.)

Mark Jensen Music Fest at The Far Out Lounge – Saturday, August 28

Head to The Far Out Lounge Saturday, August 28 to celebrate the late Mark Jensen, an important member of Austin’s music scene and co-founder of the ABGB. Organized by his family, friends, and colleagues, the Mark Jensen Music Fest will feature Sabrina Ellis (Sweet Spirit, A Giant Dog), Leslie Sisson (Moving Panoramas), Corey Baum (Croy & The Boys), Sara Houser (Lowin), Andy Bianculli (Star Parks), and lots more. The suggested donation is $20 and all proceeds will go to Jensen’s wife and his twin boys.