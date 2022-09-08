Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Indulge your senses at these entertaining engagements happening across the city. See the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Arboretum in the brightest night lights, hear Panic! At The Disco live in concert, or taste the speciality fare from Fareground’s many eateries during its food and wine festival. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.

Thursday, September 8

Washington Prime Group presents Fashion's Night Out

Well-dressed locals and visitors alike are invited to experience the most stylish night in Austin hosted at Arboretum at Great Hills. The evening’s show will feature looks from area retailers Avant Garde Jewelers, Chico's, Jos A Bank, Lenscrafters, Orvis, Soft Surroundings, and Soma Intimates. Vendors such as Amy’s Ice Cream, Hanara Sushi, and Juliet Italian Kitchen will offer up fresh bites throughout the night. Additional highlights of Fashion’s Night Out include a live DJ set, a photo booth by The Photo Booth Girls, a raffle, and swag bags for attendees to take home. Admission is free and open to the public.

Panic! At The Disco in concert

Panic! At The Disco is back in Austin for a can’t-miss live show at the Moody Center. The chart-topping rock pop band behind songs like “Time To Dance” and “Miss Jackson” comes to the city in support of their new album, Viva Las Vengeance. A variety of seating options are still available on the ticketing website.

Friday, September 9

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center presents "Field of Light"

Bask in the scenery of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Arboretum at night with the help of solar powered fiber-optics. This immersive exhibit features 28,000 stemmed spheres to convey the beauty of the outdoors and natural topography. Get tickets here. Following opening night, Field of Light is open through December 31.

The Adam Carolla Show Live

Multitalented entertainer Adam Carolla makes a quick stop at Cap City Comedy Club for two live shows this weekend only. He’s widely known for his role as host of The Adam Carolla Show, which holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for “most downloaded podcast." Audiences can expect an evening of Carolla’s raw, relatable storytelling and nonstop laughter. Get more information on the ticketing website.

Saturday, September 10

Fareground Food & Wine Festival

Feast on the fruitful bounty that Fareground has to offer at this special foodie event. Attendees will get the opportunity to sample and explore 10 specialist and classic bites offered by the collective eatery. Featured wines and a speciality wine tasting will also be available for a well-rounded adventure through food. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. The festival will return for another evening of culinary exploration on October 8.