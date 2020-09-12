Austin suburb could face 'economic ruin' due to pandemic, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin suburb could face 'economic ruin' due to pandemic, says new study. College towns have faced particularly difficult economic hardships during the pandemic. As fall approaches, and a potential second wave of COVID-19 looms, shutting down universities again could mean economic ruin for one Austin suburb.

2. Opulent Texas hotel and spa shine with prestigious double 5-star rating. This Houston stunner is over-the-top, fabulous, and every other simile for "opulent." And it's also the only hotel in Texas to check-in with a double five-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide.

3. Experts say creating 'mini cities' in Austin could ease traffic and affordability issues. There’s lots to love about Austin, but there are two major things we love to hate about our city: increasingly jammed traffic and increasingly unaffordable housing. That's why experts are looking to innovative solutions, such as "mini cities," to help ease these woes.

4. Austin loses another legendary institution to economic impact of pandemic. The city's biggest comedy club is shutting off the spotlight. After nearly 35 years, Cap City Comedy Club is permanently closing, citing the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

5. 6 things to know in Austin food right now: 'Heavenly' downtown restaurant closes. And another Austin spot closes due to the COVID-19 crisis. Veggie Heaven, a vegetarian restaurant that has operated in Austin for more than two decades, is gone. Read that story and more in our weekly food news roundup.