East Austin music venue shuts doors permanently, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. East Austin music venue shuts doors permanently due to pandemic. Last weekend, the pandemic shut the door on another longtime music venue. North Door, which has been open since 2008, said the economic impact of the pandemic was too much to keep the business afloat.

2. Iconic Austin radio DJ temporarily signs off after stroke. KUTX's morning host, John Aielli, suffered a stroke earlier this year. Learn what's next for both the station and the iconic DJ.

3. UT Austin grad laughs it up as Saturday Night Live's newest cast member. On Wednesday, September 16, Saturday Night Live announced its newest cast members, including a former University of Texas grad. He's actually the second UT grad in the past decade to make the show; former Longhorn Noel Wells was a cast member from 2013-14.

4. Austin's second largest employer slashing unspecified number of jobs. Dell Technologies, Austin's second largest private-sector employer, announced it was eliminating an unspecified number of jobs this week.

5. 5 things to know in Austin food right now: Downtown dive bar permanently taps out. In a season of heartbreaking closures, another Austin bar is shutting its doors.