Austin’s beloved Trail of Lights returns with festive drive-thru event for the holidays

KVUE — Austin’s beloved Trail of Lights will again be a drive-thru holiday event, organizers announced Thursday, October 7.

The tradition features 2 million lights, 70 displays and lighted tunnels, and 90 lighted trees. The event is held from 5:45-10 pm each day.

Tickets are now on sale for the 57th annual Zilker Park event, which will run from November 27 through December 31. Tickets give drivers a vehicle pass. As you purchase your ticket, you sign up for a time slot on the given day. Tickets range from $35 to $65, depending on the time slot picked.

The dash pass allows families to get into the trail before 7 pm and comes with a box of festive cookies and bottled water. The general admission car passes are for 7 pm, 8 pm, 9 pm, and 9:45 pm.

Each ticket pays for a passenger vehicle with up to nine passengers. If the car has more than nine seats or is more than 20 feet in length, two passes must be purchased.

Continue reading this story and watch the video at KVUE.