ACL Music Fest 2021 wraps with packed weekend of standout performances

Weekend two of Austin City Limits Music Festival came and went as quickly as a Polo G set, with cooperative weather and classic festival vibes. Zilker Park held up well after a soggy weekend one, and festival revelers traversed the grounds for three full days of much-needed live music, following the lengthy absence of sounds in the Live Music Capital of the World.

Notorious for running late, Erykah Badu added an extra 20 minutes to her 10-minute delay from weekend one, but fans were happy with the half-hour set the Dallas native performed from the Miller Lite Stage.