ACL Music Fest 2021 wraps with packed weekend of standout performances

Weekend two of Austin City Limits Music Festival came and went as quickly as a Polo G set, with cooperative weather and classic festival vibes. Zilker Park held up well after a soggy weekend one, and festival revelers traversed the grounds for three full days of much-needed live music, following the lengthy absence of sounds in the Live Music Capital of the World.
Notorious for running late, Erykah Badu added an extra 20 minutes to her 10-minute delay from weekend one, but fans were happy with the half-hour set the Dallas native performed from the Miller Lite Stage.
Duran Duran came out of the gate full steam, treating fans to three bangers right off the bat: “Hungry Like a Wolf,” “Notorious,” and “A View to a Kill.” Closing out ACL Fest weekend two opposite Tyler the Creator, the ’80s icons were a bucket-list band for many in the crowd.
It’s always great to catch an act that is having a moment — and Megan Thee Stallion’s moment is still going strong. Her weekend two set exuded as much power and art as her standout weekend one performance.
“It’s my first time greeting a crowd in English!” quipped Colombian star Karol G. The support from the crowd was not lost on the reggaeton star, who infectiously smiled throughout her set.
Tierra Whack generously began her Sunday evening set by throwing out snacks to a crowd that was at the end of an exhausting three days of music and could no doubt use a little food in their bellies.
Madeon closed out the Miller Lite Stage on Sunday night, not even 24 hours after treating his large fan base to a set at Austin’s newest venue, The Concourse Project.
Once a contestant on American Idol, Remi Wolf has found that growing a fan base organically to be fruitful. She hit ACL Fest 2021 right before her first full-length album, Juno, drops on October 15.
Frontman Sam Herring’s emotional performances have always been a component of Future Islands’ live sets, and the energy transferred to the festival stage flawlessly. The band is wrapping up a 26-date tour this week in Washington, D.C.
Those with their fingers on the pulse of the pop world see 18-year old Canadian singer Tate McRae becoming the next big thing. She played an early Sunday set on the Lady Bird Stage, but her loyal fans were there in big numbers.
Soul singer Durand Jones makes you want to groove, and many in attendance at the T-Mobile Stage did just that. Jones and his band were completely dialed in during their Saturday show.
If you stood between the Miller Lite Stage and the Barton Springs Beer Hall on Sunday afternoon, you heard the ping-ponging of cheers from Cautious Clay fans and Dallas Cowboys fans.
It’s been a great fall for Heartless Bastards fans. The band put out their sixth album — their first in six years — and has popped off a number of shows, with a tour set to kick off October 29 in New Braunfels at Gruene Hall.
Homegrown star Sloan Struble is so tapped into his crowd that his live performances feel like he’s playing a house party to a bunch of friends. He graced the VRBO Stage this year, but it’s only a matter of time until he graduates to one of the main stages.
